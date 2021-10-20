Amazon buy two, get one 50% off Starbucks and Peet’s coffee with deals from $14 Prime shipped

Amazon has now launched a notable buy two and get one 50% off promotion on a wide range of ground coffee from Peet’s, Starbucks, and more. One notable option here, among the many, is the 18-ounce package of Starbucks Dark French Roast Arabica Ground Coffee. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, add two packages to your cart, and the total will drop to $13.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. And remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $20 or more for two, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Head below for more details.

The Starbucks Dark French Roast Arabica Ground Coffee is described as “smoky and singular” with a “fuller body [and a] robust, bold taste.” But just remember, there are loads of blends and flavors eligible for today’s sale and you can browse through everything right here.

While we are talking household essentials and grocery deals, be sure to dive into the ongoing Amazon protein and snack sale from $10 as well as its latest Halloween candy sale from $8.50 and all of these cleaning products from $4.50 including Lysol’s 320-pack of Disinfectant Wipes.

We also have a host of air fryers on sale today from $27 alongside everything else you’ll find in our home goods guide like Pit Boss’ digital electric smoker.

More on the Starbucks French Roast Arabica Ground Coffee:

French Roast is smoky and singular–the pure, explosive flavor of our darkest roast

Darker-roasted coffees have fuller body with robust, bold taste

Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house

For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

Each pack includes an 18-ounce bag of Starbucks French Roast Ground Coffee

