Protect AirPods Max when traveling with these earcup covers at under $6.50 (Save 30%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo AirPods Max Protective Earcup Covers for $6.29 shipped. With a typical price of $9, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Most would agree that AirPods Max is one of the best-looking pairs of headphones on the market. This is largely in thanks to a wide variety of colors to pick from and a premium build. Like many other Apple products, aluminum is one of the primary materials used. This looks great, but if scuffed and scratched it will be very noticeable. This pair of precision-cut silicone protectors aim to keep those earcups in like-new condition while still leaving you with access to the Lightning port, buttons, and more.

Put today’s savings to work when you streamline your charging routine with a 3-pack of cable clips at $5 Prime shipped. Each one features 3M peel-and-stick tape along the back that makes it a cinch to mount these wherever needed. This set consists of one clip that holds five cables and two that clasp onto three.

And speaking of headphones, did you see that a pair of Beats Solo3 can be had for $109 shipped? The deal offered by Amazon, making it about as easy as possible for you to cash in on. After checking that out be sure to peruse our dedicated guides for headphones and Apple.

MoKo AirPods Max Protective Earcup Covers features:

Designed exclusively for AirPods Max Headphones.

This slim case is made of premium and durable silicone, ultra-thin but won’t be deformed, flawlessly compatible with you AirPods Max Headphones, protecting your AirPods Max Headphones against bumps, drops, and scratches without adding any bulk.

Accurate cuts and holes make it easy access to all buttons and sensors, designed with a charging hole, can be charged when in use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!