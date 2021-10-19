NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender/Juicer now matching Amazon low at $100 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140, like it currently goes for at Target and Bed Bath and Beyond, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Black Friday 2020 price as well as the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. This setup comes with the 1200-watt motor base, a 64-ounce blender cup with lid, a tamper, 24- and 32-ounce cups, a pair of to-go lids for them, and the easy-twist extractor blade. It is essentially a juice/nutrient extractor and blender in one that’s great for “smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters, and beyond.” Three precision speed settings are joined by a pulse function and the extract program. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below.

But if you’re just in the market for personal option that can handle light meal prep and your daily smoothie, you can save a ton with the $34 Magic Bullet instead. But for even power and capacity, take a look at the deal we spotted yesterday on Ninja’s Fit Personal Blender down at $50, which is still half the price of today’s lead deal.

Hit up our home goods guide for more kitchenware deals, then dive into some of this morning’s highlight offers. Those include the Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs, a new all-time low on SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C SSD, and a wide-ranging up to 50% off adidas sale alongside Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro.

More on the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender:

NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.

Three precision speeds, A pulse function and the extract program offer full control at the Press of a button. 1200 watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200W motor base, (1) 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz cup, (1) 24 oz cup, (2) to-go lids, (1) easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!