Save 20%+ in today’s Samsung storage Gold Box: microSD cards, SSDs, more from $55

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of Samsung storage headlined by its EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card at $54.99 shipped. Down from the usual $70 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention at 21% off. Supporting up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest iteration of microSD cards are just as capable for sticking in a DSLR or action camera as they are for expanding the storage on a Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone. Plus, a bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it less of a hassle to retrieve footage. Head below for more.

Also included in today’s sale, Amazon now offers the Samsung T7 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99. Down from the normal $155 price tag you’d typically pay, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings while marking a new all-time low. This portable SSD delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds over USB-C and packs a compact build to round out the package.

Speaking of Samsung, this morning also saw a collection of its latest smartwatches and earbuds go on sale as part of a bundle offer in today’s Gold Box. Delivering new all-time lows across various just-released devices, you’re looking at up to $90 in savings through the end of today.

Samsung EVO Select microSD Card features:

With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 512GB microSDXC EVO Select memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s and backed by 4-proof protection, keep your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer 4K UHD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly.

