Amazon’s voice command-ready Mickey Mouse Echo Wall Clock just dropped to $38 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we have tracked across 2021, and the lowest total we can find. This beats the previous deal price by $5. Bring a little bit of the Magic Kingdom home wrapped up in a smart wall clock with handy voice command features via your Alexa Echo gear. Along with the analog clock display, it also carries 60 LEDs to display “one, or multiple timers” across its 10-inch metallic finish. Runs on four AA batteries. Head below for more details.

If the Mickey Mouse design isn’t getting you excited, take a look at the standard Echo Wall Clock. The feature set is essentially identical here alongside a lower price tag at $30 shipped. This one brings a sleek black design with the same metallic finish and on-board LED timers, plus more.

Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition helps you stay organized and on time.

Easy-to-read analog clock with iconic design cover shows the time of day.

Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.

Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

Requires a compatible Echo device, including Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo Input, Echo Studio, or Echo Flex.

