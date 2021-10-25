Save $219 on prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro + more in Woot’s 1-day Apple refurb sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple devices including iPads, iMacs, MacBooks, and more in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $779.99. Having originally sold for $999, you’re looking at $219 in savings to mark the best price of the year and one of the lowest overall to date.

Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro still is. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Of course, you’ll also want to dive into the rest of today’s Woot sale for even more discounts. You’ll be able to save even more on the 2018 iPad Pros in both 11- and 12.9-inch form-factors to go alongside Macs and more. Though if you’re looking to bring home the latest and greatest, go hit up our Apple guide for even more markdowns as a new week is now underway.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

