Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub packs 100W power passthrough at $30, more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.74 shipped. Down from the usual $35 price tag, you’re looking at the first discount in a few months with today’s offer saving you $5 in order to mark the best price in months. Whether you’re rocking one of Apple’s existing M1 Macs or have an M1 Pro/Max model arriving tomorrow, Anker’s USB-C hub delivers seven ports for expanding the I/O. Alongside its 4K HDMI output, there’s a pair of SD card readers, dual USB-A ports, and a USB-C slot. That’s on top of a USB-C passthrough charging port that can deliver up to 100W of power to your device.

Also on sale, Anker’s official Amazon storefront has the PowerExpand Direct 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for $62.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $70, today’s offer is marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen and matches our previous mention from earlier this summer for the all-time low. Featuring a unique form-factor that plugs right into the side of your MacBook, this hub brings a total of eight ports to your machine including 4K HDMI, USB-A, and more.

This morning also saw the debut of a whole new collection of Anker accessories as part of its MagGo lineup. Arriving with six different MagSafe companions for your iPhone 13, each of them come in various colors to complement Apple’s latest. Check out our launch coverage for all of the details on the new releases.

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Get way more out of your laptop’s USB-C port, with 4K@30Hz HDMI, SD card connectivity, USB-A / USB-C data ports, as well as high-speed pass-through charging with Power Delivery. Compatible with USB-C Power Delivery to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop at up to 85W. USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 5 Gbps, while an HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz.

