Carhartt’s Next Frontier line offers gear for hard-working men and women

Carhartt has a new collection made for the working person called “Next Frontier.” This durable line was made for warmth, movement, and comfort. Inside you will find overalls, sweatshirts, jackets, and accessories that are built for work. Check out below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Carhartt Next Frontier Line.

For unstoppable warmth and workday performance, rugged Carhartt outerwear has your back 24/7. Been that way since the beginning and we haven’t stopped improving our jackets and coats ever since. That’s how we continue to provide the ultimate in all-season warmth, weather protection, and toughness year-after-year.

Carhartt Outerwear That Has Your Back

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Loose Fit Firm Duck Blanket-Lined Chore Coat. This style is available in two classic color options, Khaki or black, and is also weather-resistant. The blanket-lined construction was designed to add warmth, and it also has a corduroy collar that adds a stylish touch. It has a large pocket to store your essentials and help to keep your hands toasty. You can find it priced from $90, and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars by Carhartt customers.

Another standout in outerwear from Carhartt is the Super Dux Relaxed Fit Active Jacket. Carhartt states that this jacket is the “first Carhartt outdoor gear that was released in the 1930s under the name Super Dux. This men’s jacket continues the legacy.” The interior of this jacket features a soft and warm sherpa lining. It has a water-repellent finish and a durable exterior. This would be a spectacular holiday gift idea, and it’s priced from $160.

Super Dux Workwear

Finally, overalls are an essential item from the Carhartt new collection and great for working. The Super Dux Relaxed Fit Insulated Bib Overalls are lined with 3M Thinsulate for warmth. These bibs are lightweight for added comfort with a style that will work for anyone. The material is water-resistant and infused with stretch making them nice for horseback riding, hiking, walking, and more. Best of all, it has reinforced kick panes to protect from wear and tear.

