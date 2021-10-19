Cole Haan’s Fall Boot Guide is live with the hottest trends in footwear

The Cole Haan Fall Boot Guide is live with 25 of the top styles for men and women alike. Fall is the perfect time to update your footwear and this guide has comfortable as well as stylish options for everyday. Each of the styles can easily be dressed up or down and pricing starts at $150. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery as well. So be sure to find all of our top picks from the Cole Haan Fall Boot Guide below.

Cole Haan Men’s Fall Boots

One of the most notable items from this event is the new 4.ZEROGRAND Chukka Boots for men. This style is versatile to wear to work or casual events alike and the polished leather easily elevates your look. With fall weather upon us, one of the best features about these boots is that they’re waterproof. Plus, the cushioned insole promotes comfort as well as a springy step. This style would make a fantastic holiday gift idea and they’re priced at $230.

Chelsea boots are another very on-trend style for the fall season and the Grand Ambition Boots are a standout. You can choose from three different color options and this offering is also highly versatile. This style was made for comfort with a highly flexible base and lightweight feel. The waterproof exterior is also great for commuting to work and much more. This style is priced at $220 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Women’s Boots

Whether you’re hitting the trails or walking through the city this winter the ZEROGRAND Flex Sneaker Boots are a must-have. The insulated design helps to promotes warmth and the entire boot is waterproof. It also has high-end details including a leather outsole, faux fur top, and a crocodile interior. Plus, the outsole features specific grooves to help give you traction.

The last boot on our list is sure to be a favorite. The Grand Ambition Holland Bootie for women has a pointed toe that elongates your legs and gold details that make this boot look luxurious. It also has a snakeskin print on the outside that’s subtle but still gives it an elevated look. This style also comes in three color options and is priced at $230.

