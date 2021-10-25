Skip Google’s latest and bring home an unlocked Pixel 4 at $369 instead (New low)

B&H is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $369 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $799, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention and well below Amazon’s current price. With all of the attention around Google’s new handset, going with the previous-generation Pixel 4 is a great way to get in the first-party Android game for less. Whether for yourself or a family member, this smartphone packs a 5.7-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Backed by Night Sight photography, its 12 and 16MP camera array is round out by 25-hour battery life. Go get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A wise investment with so much savings from the lead deal would be to put some of that case towards one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases at $37. Though if one of the first-party covers is out of the question with its higher price tag, going with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering for a more affordable option. Clocking in at $13, this more affordable case delivers some added protection to your handset from drops, scratches, and more. Plus, there’s a unique textured design on the back that adds some extra grip.

While you’ll find an ongoing selection of other hardware deals in our Android guide, it’s time to check out the best discounts still on tap on the apps side of things. Our latest roundup to close out last week is still packed with all of the best app and game deals for your Android device, which you can dive into right here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

