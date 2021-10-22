Best Android app deals of the day: Samorost 2 and 3, Everybody’s RPG, more

All of Friday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Our Samsung deal hub is bursting at the seams today with fresh new price drops at Amazon including soundbars, handsets, laptops, storage media, and more, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Samorost 2 and 3, Everybody’s RPG, Alien Shooter 2, The Choice of Life: Middle Ages, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a series of notable Samsung sales over at Amazon. First up we have the Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra Smartphones at $250 off the going rate alongside the official cases from $25. On top of this ongoing offer on the Galaxy Chromebook Go, today we spotted new all-time lows on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro at as much as $360 off. But it doesn’t quite stop there, Amazon is also offering host Samsung storage media, including SD cards, SSDs, and more, from $55 shipped along with everything in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Samorost 3:

Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

