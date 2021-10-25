Husky 290-pc. mechanics tool set ships to your door with a lifetime warranty at $149 (38% off)

Home Depot is offering the Husky 290-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $149 shipped. Down $90 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to our Black Friday 2020 mention and also the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. This tool set includes just about everything you could need for mechanics repairs, as well as some home/DIY projects. With 290 total pieces here, you’ll also get a handy blow-molded carrying case that has a specific spot for nearly every tool. I own a very similar set personally and it has come in handy numerous times on various projects. Husky ships with a hassle-free, lifetime warranty that requires no questions and no receipt to swap a broken tool. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy DIYers at Home Depot. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? This DEWALT 118-piece mechanics tool kit is a great alternative. Sure, it’s not in a 2-drawer box nor does it include 290 items. However, at $90, it’s $59 below today’s lead deal, making it quite a bit more affordable. Plus, it still comes in a portable case that keeps everything nice and organized when not being used.

If you’re more interested in doing wood-focused DIY projects instead of mechanic ones, then we recommend picking up the DEWALT 5-inch random orbit sander. It’s on sale today for $49, which is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, down from its normal going rate of $65. Plus, you can check out our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Husky Mechanics Tool Set:

The Husky 290-piece 1/4 in., 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. drive mechanics tool set offers a comprehensive selections of tools for the professional or DIY mechanics workshop. The wide variety of standard and deep sockets along with the assortment of combination wrenches and bit sockets will allow you to tackle any fastening or repair project. This Husky 290-piece tool set will provide the novice or professional with a huge assortment of durable and reliable tools to get the job done.

