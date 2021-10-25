DEWALT’s 5-inch random orbit sander cuts down on vibration at Amazon low of $49 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 5-inch Random Orbit Sander (DWE6421K) for $48.96 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $65 from both Lowe’s and Home Depot for this same sander, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re working on any wood-related projects this fall, then a quality sander is a must-have. As someone with a more entry-level random orbit sander currently, I jumped on this deal as soon as it came available. The powerful 3A motor features a 12,000 orbit per minute speed and the separate counterweight design helps cut down on vibrations for a more comfortable experience. There’s also a built-in dust port to help capture fine particles created while sanding, and the plug-in design means you won’t ever have to swap a battery mid-project. Rated 4.6/5 stars at Lowe’s. Head below for our top sandpaper recommendation.

While you might think any sandpaper will do, that’s just not the case. I started out a low-cost pack of sandpaper, but quickly realized that it was taking far too long to complete projects. Well, after finding 3M Cubitron II, that changed the game. This multi-pack includes three sheets each of 80, 120, 150, 180, and 220 grit, the perfect progression for most projects. Plus, it’s just $7.50, making it a no brainer add-on to today’s lead deal.

After you outfit your sanding setup, be sure to check out our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save. Don’t forget about the RYOBI deals that we found at Home Depot to end out last week. Many of the discounts are still live, so you’ll find quite a few different ways to save still. Plus, it expands your DIY abilities without breaking the bank.

More on the DEWALT 5-inch Random Orbit Sander:

3.0-amp motor of the orbital sander spins the pad at 12,000 OPM

Shorter height of the hand sander allows the user to get closer to work piece

Separate counterweight design reduces vibration for improved comfort of the electric sander

Rubber over-mold in all of the critical areas of the sander

Improved dust-sealed switch to protect against dust ingestion for longer switch life

