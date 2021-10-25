Philips Hue’s all-new Color Smart Bulb has a brighter output at $44 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the new Philips Hue White and Color A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $43.93 shipped. Normally selling for $50, you’re looking at only the second notable discount since launching in August at $6 off and within $1 of the all-time low. Delivering the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb, this is the brightest color LED from Philips Hue yet. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. I picked up three of these earlier this month and can definitely vouch for how much of a difference the added brightness makes. Head below for more.

A more affordable option for getting in the Phlips Hue game would be ditching the multicolor illumination and bringing home one of the new Medium Lumen Dimmable White bulbs instead. Entering at $25, you’re looking at the same smart connectivity options as the lead deal, just in a less flashy package that’ll still output more light than other Hue bulbs at an equivalent of 75W.

Though if you’d just prefer to grab some of the standard bulbs from Philips Hue, three of its Color Ambiance releases are bundled together and on sale for $100. The value is better than what you’ll find with getting three of the lead deal, but without the higher lumen output that is the signature feature of Philips Hue’s latest. At $35 off, that may very well be an adequate trade-off.

Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

