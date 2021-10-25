TiVo’s Stream 4K delivers an Android TV experience at $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the TiVo Stream 4K for $29.88 shipped. Typically fetching $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings while undercutting our previous mention by a few cents in order to come within $1 of the all-time low. Equipped with Android TV support, the TiVo Stream 4K upgrades an existing TV’s smart functionality by plugging right into its HDMI port. Notably delivering Google Assistant features, it also yields access to a variety of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more into a centralized hub. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Going with the onn Android TV Streaming Stick at $15 is a notable alternative to the lead deal if you’re looking for a more affordable upgrade for the guest room or office TV. Delivering 1080p playback, this one also ditches the centralized streaming features noted above to provide a more low cost solution for diving into your favorite shows.

Though if you’d just prefer to upgrade the whole home theater in one go, the TCL 55-inch 2021 6-Series Mini-LED TV has arrived at a new all-time low of $699. Equipped with a QLED panel and 240 localized dimming zones, the $251 in savings go a long way to elevate your space. There’s also up to $500 off other TCL TVs, too.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps. All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!