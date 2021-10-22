TCL 55-inch 2021 6-Series Mini-LED TV falls to new low of $699 (Save $251), more up to $500 off

Amazon is now discounting a selection of TCL’s latest 2021 4K Roku Smart TVs, delivering some of the very first price cuts alongside new all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. A particular standout has the TCL 55-inch 6-Series Mini-LED 55R635 Roku Smart 4K TV marked down to $699. Normally fetching $950, you’re looking at only the third notable discount since launching earlier in the year and a new all-time low at $251 off. TCL’s popular 6-Series TV arrives with a 55-inch QLED panel that’s backed by Mini-LED tech to deliver 240 localized dimming zones for noticable contrast between its vivid colors and dark blacks. Alongside all of the Roku smart features that provide access to your favorite streaming services on top of AirPlay 2, there’s also four HDMI inputs to complete the home theater upgrade. Head below for up to $500 off additional TCL TVs.

Other TCL 4K Roku TVs on sale:

If you’d prefer a more stylish way to upgrade the home theater over cutting-edge specs, we’re still seeing the entire lineup of Samsung’s new The Frame TVs on sale. Delivering the best prices yet at up to $800 off, you can now score the unique TVs which blend into their surroundings with a picture frame-inspired design starting at $798.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series Mini-LED TV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

