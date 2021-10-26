Apple’s new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro sees $100 launch day discount

Update: Adorama is getting in on the launch day action by dropping the price to $1,899, saving you $100 on the all-new release.

Ahead of offically launching this Tuesday, Amazon is now offering a pre-order discount on the all-new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. With the entry-level 16GB/512GB configuration dropping to $1,949.99 shipped, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts overall at $49 off the usual $1,999 list price. As orders are beginning to ship on the new release, those who missed out on the initial wave of pre-orders now have a chance to not only score the new release on launch day (backorders are into December now), but also save some cash along the way.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned packed that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Get all of the details over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

For those who don’t necessarily need to get their machine on launch day, Expercom is still delivering some additional discounts on the new M1 Pro/Max devices. Across both the 14- and 16-inch form-factors, you’ll be able to save up to $295 on higher-end specs. Just don’t expect the new release to arrive on Tuesday like with the lead deal.

Then go head over to our Apple guide for all of the best discounts live right now. Today has notably brought with it a new all-time low on the just-announced AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case. Dropping in price for the very first time, Amazon is now delivering the new flagship earbuds with ANC for $220.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

