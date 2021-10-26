DEWALT right angle drill attachment and impact-ready nut driver set fall to new lows from $13

Lowe’s is offering the DEWALT Right Angle Drill Attachment (DWARA120) for $19.98 with free in-store pickup. Also available is the Impact Ready Magnetic Nut Driver Set (DW2235I) for $12.98. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. Regularly $25 and $18 respectively, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This kit allows you to get into tight places that normal drills just can’t fit. The right angle adapter has a 1.5-inch front-to-back design as well as being magnetic for holding your screws while drilling. It’s even compatible with impact drivers, further giving you additional functionality here. You’ll also get a 5-pack of impact-ready nut drivers ranging from 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the right-angle adapter, then we recommend checking out the 40-piece DEWALT FlexTorq Impact-ready Screwdriver Bit Set, which can be picked up for $26 on Amazon. Sure, it can’t screw in tight spaces, but at the same time, it offers a wider variety of options than what you’ll find above. I’m a strong proponent that every workshop or DIYer should have a bit set like this in their tool kit.

You’ll want to give our DIY tools guide a look for other great ways to save. On the mechanical side of things, we have a 290-piece mechanics tool set on sale for $149 at Home Depot. After that, be sure to check out the DEWALT sander that’s on sale. I personally picked it up because of how great a deal it is, and you’ll find this high-quality random orbit sander is down to $49 from its normal $65 going rate.

More on the DEWALT Right Angle Attachment:

The right angle drill adaptor features Best-in-Class Performance and Accessibility, with 1.5-inch front-to-back design

The right angle drill attachment has magnetism for fastener retention

DEWALT right angle attachment is engineered for use in Impact Drivers, allowing users to drill or drive

