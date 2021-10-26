Honeywell’s T9 Wi-Fi thermostat makes your heating setup smart at $143 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $143.17 shipped. Down from $170 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re looking for a solid way to make your home more energy-efficient as we head into the winter, a smart thermostat is an absolute must. There are both home and away modes allowing you to customize what settings your AC/heat is configured to when you’re out of the house. You can add room sensors to have the system balance your heating and cooling throughout the house instead of just a single room. It also intelligently learns your home’s usage patterns to deliver “the right temperature at the right time.” You’ll also find integrations with Alexa and Assistant for voice control here. Head below for more.

Instead of today’s lead deal, opt instead for the Honeywell Home T5 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $117.50 shipped. It adds HomeKit integration alongside Assistant and Alexa for a well-rounded smart home compatibility feature set. This model isn’t quite as smart as today’s lead deal, however, as you can’t easily add remote sensors for multi-room heating and cooling.

Further expanding your smart home, did you see that Amazon is taking up to 33% off the latest Blink smart security systems with prices from $25? You’ll find that Blink integrates with Alexa natively, which is something that both thermostats above also offer. Plus, for additional deals, our smart home guide is where you’ll want to look.

More on the Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat:

HELP SAVE ENERGY. See your energy use in the Monthly Energy Report, and help save even more with a schedule that adapts to your lifestyle, and by connecting with your utility efficiency program.

AUTO HOME AND AWAY MODE. Adjust your thermostat from anywhere with your mobile device, or let your home automatically react to your schedule with geofencing.

MULTI-ROOM FOCUS. Add Smart Room Sensors to focus the temperature on multiple rooms for comfort where it matters to you. (Sensors sold separately). Wire Configuration – 4-Wire. Supports Wi-Fi 802.11 B/G/N 2.4 and 5 GHz

