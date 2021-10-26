Amazon takes up to 33% off latest Blink smart security systems, cameras, more from $25

Today, Amazon is kicking off a new Blink smart home security sale to prepare for all of those upcoming holiday package deliveries. Taking as much as 33% off a collection of the all-new Blink cameras, systems, and more, you’ll find the best prices of the year starting at $25 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is on a 3-pack of the latest Blink Outdoor Cameras for $169.99. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that’s only been outdone by Prime Day.

As Blink’s latest outdoor camera, this system arrives with a fully weather-resistant build to ensure it can stand up to the elements for keeping an eye on the yard and more. Its 2-year battery life adds some extra convenience from having to worry about recharging every few months and pairs with other features like Alexa support, 1080p recording, and night vision. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look, but then head below for more.

Other All-new Blink deals:

Over in our smart home guide this week, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your set it ranging from other security systems to some more ambient accessories. One such highlight in the latter category has Philips Hue’s all-new Color Smart Bulb on sale for one of the very first times. Delivering a higher lumen output than we’ve seen in the past, you can grab the recent release for $44.

All-new Blink Outdoor camera features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

