JOBY’s GripTight POV Smartphone Stabilizer Kit is yours for just $10 today (Reg. $20+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, B&H is offering the JOBY GripTight POV Smartphone Stabilizer Kit for $9.95 shipped. Regularly up to $40, it more typically sells in the $20 range via Amazon and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. There were some mentions around this price range previously, but this is the best we have tracked in 2021. Compatible with devices from 2.2- to 3.6-inches wide, it also includes a a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote as well as an optional cold shoe adapter. A great way to get much smoother iPhone footage and the like, it also sports an ergonomic handgrip that pivots 180-degrees as well as a GoPro-style pin joint that “mounts your phone to most GoPro accessories.” Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a decent selfie stick with a remote Bluetooth shutter, nevermind a high-quality rig from Joby. If you’re in the market for something like this, today’s lea deal is definitely worth a shot at this price.

Speaking of smartphone add-ons, you’ll also want to dive in to today’s new Amazon Anker sale for deep deals on essentials from $14. The Anker PowerCore Fusion Hybrid Charger is one of the standouts here, providing 30W of power alongside a 5000mAh battery when on-the-go, and is now on sale at up to 52% off. You’ll also find deals on smart home gear, security rigs, earbuds, robot vacuums, and much more. Browse through all of the deals right here and then go check out the new MagGo collection.

More on the JOBY GripTight POV:

Enhance your smartphone photography with the Joby GripTight POV Kit. This kit consists of a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote and the Joby GripTight POV, which fits devices 2.2 to 3.6″ wide. The GripTight POV also features a cold shoe adapter and a handgrip that pivots 180°, which can be removed and used with pin-joint style accessories for action cameras.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!