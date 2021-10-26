Anker’s latest sale takes up to 52% off iPhone and Android essentials, more from $14

Anker is back today via its official Amazon storefront to launch a new sale covering its latest chargers, robotic vacuums, smart home gear, and more starting at $14. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. A particular highlight falls to the Anker PowerCore Fusion Hybrid Charger at $23.99 when code ANKR1622J21 has been applied at checkout. Down from $50, you’re looking at 52% in savings to mark one of the first discounts we’ve seen and a new all-time low.

This 2-in-1 charger not only dishes out 30W of power when plugged into the wall, but also packs an internal 5000mAh battery for refueling devices while out and about. Its compact design sports both a USB-C and USB-A port to go alongside its folding plug form-factor. Head below for more.

This week’s notable Anker deals:

But for the latest from Anker, yesterday saw the new MagGo collection launch with six new offerings for your iPhone 13. Across the MagSafe accessories you’ll find various chargers and docking solutions for your smartphone, all of which come in several unique colors.

Anker PowerCore Fusion features:

High-speed wall charger and portable battery for on-the-go in one compact package. When in portable charger mode, 30W Power Delivery and 12W PowerIQ ensures the fastest possible charge. When in battery mode, a 5000mAh capacity provides up to 65 hours of battery life for your iPhone 12. The palm-sized portable battery and foldable plug make it your perfect travel companion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!