Might as well pick up Razer’s Chroma Base Station V2 while it’s at an all-time low $60

Amazon is now offering Razer’s Chroma Base Station V2 for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s discount shaves $10 off the usual rate and matches the all-time low. Perfect for adding a bit of RGB flair to your desktop and providing a handy space for your headset, Razer’s Base Station V2 employs a Chroma backlighting engine that will automatically sync up your lighting with certain popular games, Razer gear, and a slew of other accessories. Feel secure about letting your headset rest on the built-in stand with a non-slip rubber pad gripping the desk, or take advantage of the twin USB 3.1 ports for added connectivity. See more below.

Looking to elevate the style of your battlestation? Consider putting those savings towards another piece of Razer Chroma hardware like this Firefly V2 RGB mouse pad for $37. As well as providing a clean, “pixel-precise” surface for your mouse to zoom around on, the RGB lighting in the trim gives your desk a little pick-me-up during battle, and with the Chroma lighting engine behind it, is 100% compatible with the Base Station V2.

Complete today’s setup with a nice affordable gaming headset like this Amazon Basics one for just $25. Typically going for as much as $70, you can save a ton on this model and enjoy a built-in PC desktop EQ mixer at a new all-time low. And to show off your new setup whether on Twitch, Discord, or Zoom, the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is also seeing a new all-time low of $130.

Razer’s Chrome Base Station V2 features:

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million

Non-Slip Rubber Base: Includes a high-friction, rubber bottom with a low center of gravity to keep docked headphones safe and on a stable platform

Detachable Base for Portability: Allows the base to be separated from the stand for safe transport

