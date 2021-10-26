Amazon Basics’ Gaming Headset features a desktop EQ mixer for $25 shipped (New low)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Headset for $25.30 shipped. Originally going for $70, this was going for as much as $65 just yesterday, with today’s price drop marking a new all-time low. Designed for both PC and Xbox gaming, this budget-friendly gaming headset comes complete with memory foam ear cups, an omnidirectional microphone, and a desktop mixer for adjusting the EQ, volume, and more. And thanks to the universal 3.5mm jack, you can still get some great use out of it when playing on a Switch, mobile, PS4, and more. Head below for more options.

If you can live without the added desktop mixer, this popular BENGOO gaming headset is only $21 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This one also sports near-universal compatibility alongside some impressive 40mm magnetic neodymium drivers, and a noise-canceling microphone for clearer two-way audio. Plus, you can enjoy some sleek LED lights on the earcups as well.

Looking for even more budget-focused ways to upgrade your battlestation? Just head over to our dedicated gaming guide. Earlier today, we’ve already tracked some great deals on EVGA’s new X20 gaming mouse at low of $60. This one sports a unique triple-sensor array for quick, accurate actuation, but if that’s not quite what you’re after, you can find a slew of other mice, mechanical keyboards, and more starting at just $25 right here.

More on the Amazon Basics Gaming Headset:

Premium gaming headset for PC and consoles (PS4 and Xbox); exceptional sound quality with high-frequency response and extra bass

Omni-directional, adjustable mic for crystal clear 2-way communication; Inline volume and mute buttons

Memory foam ear cups with ultra-soft polyurethane coverings and padded headband

Easy to connect to a gaming console (PS4 or Xbox) by plugging the 3.5mm audio jack directly into the controller

Includes PC desktop mixer with EQ and volume control, mic mute, USB and dual input ports (cables included); Desktop mixer only works for PC / Mac, not for gaming consoles

