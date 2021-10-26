Give Series 7 a home on your nightstand with this $14 Apple Watch charging dock

OLEBR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Apple Watch Charging Dock for $14.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at one of the first discounts overall alongside a new all-time low that’s $1 under our previous mention. Sporting an integrated charger, this bedside table-friendly offering stands out from other affordable models on the market that require you to bring your own cable. With a USB-C input, this dock holds your Apple Watch for taking advantage of Nightstand mode while it refuels. Head below for more.

Using your own Apple Watch charger does have its perks though, especially if you’re rocking one of the new Series 7 models that support fast charging. But if you’d still like to take advantage of the Nightstand mode features for your setup, going with this alternate from elago at $9 makes for a more affordable solution.

Though if you’re in the market to streamline the entire nightstand setup, Anker just launched one of its most versatile MagSafe chargers yet. The new 3-in-1 stand arrived at the end of last week with an integrated Apple Watch dock to go alongside its MagSafe mount and a secondary Qi pad for AirPods.

OLEBR Apple Watch Charging Dock features:

OLEBR charger stand only needs you to combine the cable with adapter and power supply when you use them, without the complex installation process. When your watch is out of power, OLEBR charging dock can help you quickly store electricity, so as to solve your emergency needs. The function of fast charging will not affect the service life of the product, and there will be no heating phenomenon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!