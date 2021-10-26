Save on Twelve South aluminum MacBook stands, leather covers, and more from $41

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTwelve South
Save now From $41

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook at $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $60, you’re looking at the first notable discount in several months, the second-best price to date overall, and the lowest since back in May where it sold for $2 less. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, its ParcSlope delivers a premium aluminum build to your workstation perfect for resting one of Apple’s new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros on. It sports an open wedge design that not only provides a more comfortable and ergonomic typing angle, but also increases airflow for cooling your machine. I’ve personally been using one of these for a past year or so, and can vouch for it being a perfect MacBook companion. Head below for more Twelve South deals.

Other Twelve South discounts today:

Of course, if you’re looking to score a launch day discount on the new 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, we’ve got you covered there, too. With $49 off the all-new release, you can now score an Amazon low on Apple’s latest and greatest to pair with all of the Twelve South accessories above.

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

Elevates MacBook screen for a more comfortable, neck-friendly tilt versus laying flat on a surface. Open wedge design increases cooling and airflow around MacBook or iPad Pro. Cable management keeps connections handy and accessible during use, and in place when using iPad or MacBook on-the-go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Twelve South unveils new MagSafe iPhone 13 leather Book...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale, Air...
Neatly stow a pair of bikes with the RAD Cycle Mighty R...
Adorama launches up to $400 off Sony Alpha mirrorless c...
Gerber unleashes Lockdown Pry and Drive multi-tools wit...
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedo...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver Spatial Audio, ANC, mor...
Best Android app deals of the day: DEAD EYES, Data Defe...
Show More Comments