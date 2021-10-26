Save on Twelve South aluminum MacBook stands, leather covers, and more from $41

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook at $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $60, you’re looking at the first notable discount in several months, the second-best price to date overall, and the lowest since back in May where it sold for $2 less. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, its ParcSlope delivers a premium aluminum build to your workstation perfect for resting one of Apple’s new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros on. It sports an open wedge design that not only provides a more comfortable and ergonomic typing angle, but also increases airflow for cooling your machine. I’ve personally been using one of these for a past year or so, and can vouch for it being a perfect MacBook companion. Head below for more Twelve South deals.

Other Twelve South discounts today:

Of course, if you’re looking to score a launch day discount on the new 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, we’ve got you covered there, too. With $49 off the all-new release, you can now score an Amazon low on Apple’s latest and greatest to pair with all of the Twelve South accessories above.

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

Elevates MacBook screen for a more comfortable, neck-friendly tilt versus laying flat on a surface. Open wedge design increases cooling and airflow around MacBook or iPad Pro. Cable management keeps connections handy and accessible during use, and in place when using iPad or MacBook on-the-go.

