Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K doubles as a HomeKit hub at $125, today only

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $124.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $25 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer makes for one of the lowest prices of the year at $5 below our previous mention. While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more. Find additional details below the fold.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its all-new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing their first discounts at Amazon, pricing starts at $169. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest and previous-generation offerings.

Then go head over to our Apple guide for all of the best discounts live right now. This week may just be getting underway, but it has already brought with it a new all-time low on the just-announced AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case. Dropping in price for the very first time, Amazon is now delivering the new flagship earbuds with ANC for $220.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!