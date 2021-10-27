Amazon’s Holiday Fashion Gift Guide debuts hundreds of ideas: Carhartt, adidas, more

Amazon debuts its Holiday Fashion Gift Guide with an array of ideas for everyone on your list. This guide allows you to get ahead of your holiday shopping, especially with all of the potential shipping delays. This guide is full of cozy must-haves, gift ideas under $50, the best shoes for the season, and much more. We’re rounding up some notable items in the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide below.

Luxe lounge sets

Since we’ve all been spending a little more time at home, our wardrobes now include a lot more comfortable items. That’s why the Amazon Holiday Fashion Gift Guide has included its best-selling luxe lounge sets for gifting this year. One of the sets that stood out is the Amazon Essentials Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt that’s priced at $16, paired with the HARBETH Men’s Casual Fleece Jogger Sweatpants for $33. This set is perfect for lounging at home, casual events, and more. Each piece can be worn as a separate.

Boots on Amazon Under $75

Boots are an essential for the fall and winter season. Amazon is debuting the best options for under $75, which is great for your holiday budget. For women, a standout boot is the Drop Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot that’s priced at $70. These boots feature a very on-trend western appearance as well as a pointed toe that elongates your legs. The heel also elevates your look and they’re highly cushioned.

Cool shackets

Shackets are another huge trendy for the fall and winter season as well as a fantastic gift idea. For men, the Legendary Whitetails Buck Camp Flannel Shirt is a notable item from this guide and available in 21 color options. I personally love shirt jackets because they can be dressed up or down seamlessly with jeans, khakis, joggers, and more. I also like that it has a corduroy lining and is priced from just $30. It has over 14,000 positive reviews.

Amazon Holiday Fashion top brands

Amazon also displayed its top brands throughout its gift guide with the best-selling items from each. Some of these brands include Carhartt, Hanes, Champion, Calvin Klein, adidas, New Balance, Tommy Hilfiger, UGG, and more. This is a great way to gift stylish, name-brand apparel to your loved ones with a one-click step.

Finally, you will want to check out the Carhartt Next Frontier Line that offers apparel and outerwear for hard-working men and women.

