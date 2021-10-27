D-Link’s Dual Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug with USB port hits Amazon all-time low at $18 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the D-Link Dual Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is more than 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This no hub-required outdoor Google Assistant smart plug features two individually-controllable outlets as well as a handy USB port (5V/2. 1A) to “power or charge your outdoor security cameras and other devices like smartphones.” The weather resistance IP54 housing is joined by all of the usual smart features like the ability to create “schedules, countdowns, one-tap routines, and automations between devices.” More details below.

Most of the trustworthy brands in the outdoor smart plug space fetch $18 or more for similar products. However, you can save slightly more with this HBN Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Plug that comes in at just over $16 Prime shipped. You’re forgone the added USB jack here, but the feature set is mostly the same otherwise.

Speaking of smart home gear deals, we are still tracking a series of amazing price drops on Blink gear. You can now score up to 33% off the latest Blink smart security systems and more with deals starting from just $25. You’ll find security camera bundles to protect your home this holiday season as well as single indoor cams and more right here. Hit up our smart home hub for more.

More on the D-Link Dual Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug:

Turn electronics off or on with your phone and the mydlink app (iOS, Android)

Control each connected device seperately with two independent outlets. Works great with holiday lights, landscape lights, swimming pool pumps, and more

The always on, built-in USB Port can power or charge your outdoor security cameras and other devices like smart phones (5V/2. 1A)

With a weather resistance of IP54, the smart plug is great for outdoor use in your backyard, garden and patio.

Create schedules, countdowns, one-tap routines, and automation between devices

