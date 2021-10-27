Early stocking stuffer deal: KeySmart SafeBlade multi-tool drops to $8 Prime shipped

KeySmart (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its SafeBlade multi-tool key for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 20% on-page coupon the redeem the special price. Originally $15, like it still fetches at Walmart, it more regularly goes for $10 at Amazon these days and is now an additional 20% off for the lowest price we can find. Much like the Gerber deal we spotted yesterday, albeit in a much smaller, keychain ready-form factor, this is ideal for opening packages this holiday season, among many other things. Made of a “very sturdy PA46 material,” it can make short work of boxes and “reinforced tape,” but it “won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.” And for just $8, it’s probably worth a shot for anyone that might put it to good use, never mind being a wonderful stocking stuffer gift idea. More details below.

You could save slightly more just opting for a traditional set of box cutters like this model for just over $6 Prime shipped. You’re not getting the conversation-worthy design, and it isn’t nearly as interesting a stocking stuffer, but it will help with the packages this year much the same otherwise.

Dive into our 2021 roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC, then hit up yesterday’s coverage of the latest models from Gerber. One of the best brand’s in the space, Gerber launched a pair of multi-tools yesterday known as the Lockdown Pry and Drive. Both models are already seeing nice price drops on Amazon and you can read all about the feature set on each of them right here.

More on the KeySmart SafeBlade:

DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND – Our package opener is designed to help you safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process.

UNIQUE DESIGN – Our product has been designed with a key shape; and will fit seamlessly on your keychain or inside your KeySmart just as any ordinary key would.

EXTREMELY DURABLE – Our safe cutter is made of a very sturdy PA46 material and is built to last! The blade will cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.

FINGER-FRIENDLY – Our product will help you to safeguard your fingers from being damaged in the package opening process; a damaged finger nobody whats that; with care, we will be there.

