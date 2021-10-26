Gerber’s EAB Pocket Knife is perfect for opening packages at $15 + more from $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear EAB Pocket Knife for $15.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon since January and the best we can find at around 17% off. Not only does it double as a money clip, this is a perfect option for neatly opening packages this holiday season and beyond. The stainless steel “contractor grade utility blade” features a liner lock as well as a belt clip and measures out at 4.1-inches when unfurled. It is described as “a safe and lightweight alternative to the traditional box cutter.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for more Gerber deals. 

More Geber deals:

Then go dive into our 2021 roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC. You’ll find options spanning a wide price range from brands like Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, and more, some of which start from just $7 Prime shipped

Just make sure you also check out our coverage of the Kershaw Downforce multi-tool with McLaren Formula 1-inspired design cues and an affordable $14 price tag

More on the Gerber Gear EAB Pocket Knife:

The Gerber Exchange-A-Blade pocket knife employs contractor grade utility blades that can easily be replaced, keeping you ready and on the go. A stainless steel body and liner lock construction keep this tool sturdy and stable while in use. Both the EAB and the EAB Lite sport a handle that doubles as a pocket or money clip, ever ready and always on hand.

