Eve Room keeps tabs on temps, humidity, and air quality with HomeKit at $90

Amazon is now offering the Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $89.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a match of the best price throughout 2021 as well as the lowest in months at $10 off. Whether you’re looking to supplement an existing smart thermostat with some hyper local readings or want to get a better idea of your home’s air quality, Eve Room delivers with HomeKit support out of the box. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the added VOC monitoring found above, Eve Weather delivers much of the same package above, for less. Selling for $70 at Amazon, this one still has a metal housing and HomeKit support, but will only be able to keep tabs on temperature, humidity, and pressure.

Over in our smart home guide this week, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup ranging from other security systems to some more ambient accessories. One such highlight in the latter category has Philips Hue’s all-new Color Smart Bulb on sale for one of the very first times. Delivering a higher lumen output than we’ve seen in the past, you can grab the recent release for $44.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels. 

