JLab’s Talk USB-C Mic for Mac/PC with 96kHz recording now 50% off at under $50 shipped

The official JLab Amazon storefront is now offering its Talk USB-C Microphone for $49.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $99, this is 50% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Despite its name, this mic is great for Zoom calls, podcasts, streaming, and even music recording at home. USB-C connectivity is joined by 96kHz/24bit recording resolutions, four directional pattern options for various recording situations, and the included tripod (also compatible with the standard-sized 5/8-inch thread). From there, you’ll find on-board volume and input gain controls alongside the 3.5mm, “zero-latency” monitoring jack. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can learn even more in our launch coverage. More details below.

A great alternative to just about any brand name mic is this Tonor TC30 USB option. It sells for under $33 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and includes everything you need to get started right out of the box. You’re forgoing the more modern design, blue accents, and USB-C connection here, but that’s nothing an adapter can’t help and the savings might be worth for some folks.

Prefer something more gaming focused? You’ll want to dive into our coverage of Razer’s new Seiren V2 Pro/X USB mics that company unveiled earlier this month. Alongside analog gain limiters to help maintain a more enjoyable listening experience for your audience/squad, you’ll also find 24-bit recording quality and the ability “to independently control input and output of multiple audio sources.” Get all of the details on the new Seiren V2 right here.

More on the JLab Talk USB Mic:

Desktop Style High Performer: Meet Talk, an intermediate, desktop-style high performer microphone with three studio-quality condensers and a 96kHz/24BIT resolution to put your sound at ease for better recordings and podcasts wherever you go. With the four prominent directional pattern modes, you choose what you want to record. Whether your record a podcast, game stream, YouTube video, music or a voiceover, Talk gives you powerful sound quality with all the controls.

Professional Grade Recording: Talk features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and delivers great dynamic sound range for everyday use. Great for home, in the office or outdoors.

4 Directional Pattern Modes: Talk features four directional pattern modes: Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Stereo, and Bidirectional. Great for individual or business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR. Choose the mode that suits your needs.

