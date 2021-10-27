LG’s latest 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs up to $800 off at new lows from $1,097

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s lineup of new 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs headlined by the 48-inch model at $1,096.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,497, it recently dropped to $1,297 with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $200 off. LG’s latest TVs are headlined by the eye-catching inclusion of OLED panels which are backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Head below for more.

LG C1 OLED TVs on sale:

If spending OLED kinds of cash isn’t in the budget for your next home theater upgrade, our HDTV guide is packed with some alternative ways to refresh your space at an all-time low. An equally as enticing series of deals are marking down various TCL 6-Series Mini-LED TVs, taking as much as $251 off the recent releases. Sure they won’t be quite as high-end as the featured OLEDs, but there’s even more value here for those on a tighter budget.

LG 48-inch C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

