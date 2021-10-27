Save up to $80 on AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung M7 Smart Monitors from $350

Amazon is now offering the Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor for $519.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $600, today’s offer is taking $80 off that going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low that’s $10 below our previous mention from earlier this fall. Centered around a 43-inch 4K screen, this Samsung M7 monitor stands out from other models on the market thanks to all of its built-in smart functionality. Forget needing to plug in a secondary device in order to beam over content with AirPlay 2 or pull up Netflix, as the monitor comes with that baked in. But for when you do want to plug in, there’s a 65W USB-C port on top of its pair of HDMI inputs. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need 43 inches of screen real estate added to their workstation can drop down to the 32-inch 4K Samsung M7 Monitor, which is also on sale. Having been marked down to $349.58 at Amazon, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices of the year at $50 off. Other than the smaller panel, you’re looking at the same overall feature set as noted above with integrated AirPlay 2 and streaming service support.

Though if you’d prefer to ditch all of the smart features found on either of the two Samsung displays in favor of a more gaming-friendly offering, we’ve got you covered. Right now, the ASUS ROG Switch 35-inch Monitor is $150 off, delivering about as battlestation-worthy of a feature set as can be with an eye-catching 360Hz refresh rate. Dive into our deal coverage for all of the details.

Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done with or without a PC. With PC on Screen features or mobile connectivity with Apple Airplay, work smarter with a versatile monitor. Then switch to picture perfect entertainment with streaming apps such as Netflix, Youtube and HBO Max. The remote control and built-in speakers create an easy multi-functional device that can do it all.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!