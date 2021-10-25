Pick up ASUS’ upgraded ROG Swift 360Hz 25-inch gaming monitor for $150 off (New low)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz 25-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA RLA for $649.99 shipped. Typically fetching $800, today’s massive $150 cut marks the largest discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low for this model. Building off the success of the basic ROG Swift 360Hz monitor, this upgraded model also comes backed by NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer to give you clear, real-time reports about your mouse, monitor, and system latency. Designed for competitive gaming, this monitor also features an unparalleled 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray response time, plus NIVIDA G-Sync. Though it doesn’t sacrifice picture quality for this lightning-fast gameplay. With a 1080p quality display and HDR10 for vibrant, lifelike coloration, you can enjoy immersive visuals and eSports-grade speed here. Head below for more options.

Looking for a monitor that focuses more on visuals? This stunning 27-inch frameless AOC 4K monitor does exactly that for only $269. This one works great for enjoying streaming, creating digital art, and gaming alike with 4K IPS display quality, an immaculate 108% sRGB color gamut, and a 20,000,000:1 dynamic contract ratio to deliver immersive scenes to take your breath away. Sure, it only features a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and doesn’t pack any of the gaming-centric features you’ll find above, but for anyone looking for amore versatile visual experience, this is a great way to go.

Keep the upgrades rolling with one of Sabrent’s NVME M.2 SSDs starting from just $60. There’s a wide variety seeing discounts today, so whether you’re upgrading on older machine or starting your dream rig from scratch, you’ll likely be able to find a great fit at up to $200 off.

More on ASUS ROG Swift gaming monitor:

24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Fast IPS panel and the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor

NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer gives competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency for the first time

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

NVIDIA G-SYNC processor provides smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 360Hz

An intelligent cooling system featuring a custom heatsink to provide more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions

HDR10 compatible to enhance bright and dark areas, delivering a lifelike gaming experience

