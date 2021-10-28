Apple Pencil 2 falls to second-best price yet of $100 (Save $29), original model at $80

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $29 off. This discount comes within $1 of the all-time low set back in August. Whether you recently picked up the new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more. Head below for more.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest entry-level iPads instead, Verizon is carrying the discounts over to the original Apple Pencil. Having been marked down to $79.99, you’re looking at $19 in savings from its $99 price tag and the best price of the year. Aside from the magnetic charging and improved pressure sensitivity, you’re looking at much of the same drawing, writing, and sketching experience for your iPad as the lead deal.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

