LG’s 2021 A1 smart OLED 4K TVs now up to $500 off at new Amazon lows from $897

After seeing the higher-end C1 lineup go on sale yesterday, Amazon is keeping the savings coming by discounting LG’s more affordable OLED A1 Series 4K Smart TVs. Headlining is the 48-inch model at $896.99. Down from $1,197, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $300 in total savings. This also beats our previous mention by $200, as well. Delivering the latest OLED tech from LG, its A1 series TVs arrive with up to 75-inch panels and come backed by the new a7 GEN 4 processor to handle 4K upscaling and more. Alongside Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, there’s also three HDMI ports to round out the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for a full rundown on the discounts.

All of the LG A1 TVs on sale:

As we mentioned above, LG’s higher-end collection of C1 TVs are also on sale today. Delivering much of the same OLED but with some added features like 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1, you’ll be able to save up to $800 across the same form-factors found on the A1 Series.

LG 2021 A1 OLED TV features:

Change your expectations of TV. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—backed by AI and an advanced processor. Only on OLED. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

