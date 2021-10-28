Save $199 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at the best price in months

Amazon is offering the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Pro 8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $1,699, you’re looking at a matching the Amazon low at $199 off. This is also the best we’ve seen from the beginning of August. Even with the new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros being announced earlier this week, the existing 13-inch model still packs a punch for those who don’t need as high-end of a machine.

Today’s M1 MacBook Pro sale delivers a notable chance to see what M1 is all about with a 13-inch Retina display pairing with 17-hour battery life and a sleek build. You’re also looking at a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar, and 8GB of RAM to pair with 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains, or just head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. 

Though if Apple’s latest and greatest profession-grade machines are in fact calling your name, we’ve got you covered on that front, too. Right now, you can save up to $295 off the all-new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros in both 14- and 16-inch screen sizes. Slated to arrive next week, these make for some compelling pre-order price cuts on the higher-end machines.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

