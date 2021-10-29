Amazon’s 2021 Beauty Gift Guide: Urban Decay, Revlon, Olaplex, more

The Amazon Beauty Gift Guide for 2021 is live with an array of makeup, fragrances, hair care products, and much more that are great for holiday gifting. This guide also has the best top brands in the market and array of budget-friendly price points as well. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Amazon Holiday Beauty Gift Guide.

Amazon Beauty Most-Wanted Makeup

With fall and winter weather quickly approaching, you skin can become dry. However, with the best-selling Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil 3-Pack is a standout. It features a unique mixture of vitamin A and E Oil for skin help as well as chamomile oil, sunflower oil, as well as lavender oil calm, soothe, and cleanse damaged skin and with anti-inflammatory protection.This skincare oil has over 14,000 positive reviews. Better yet, it’s priced at just $18.

The makeup brand Urban Decay has a set that’s hard to pass for this holiday season. The set includes the Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette, Perversion Volumizing Mascara, and a 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil in Zero. The eyeshadow palette is travel-friendly in a compact design and was designed to look nice on any skin tone. This set is priced at $57, which is a phenomenal price because the eyeshadow palette usually goes for $30.

Hair Care

One of Amazon’s Beauty items that its a hot ticket item on many women’s lists this holiday season is the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer that’s priced from $35. I personally own this hair dryer and it’s one of my favorite beauty items I own. It gives you salon style blowouts in minutes and takes half of the dry time compared to a regular blow dryer. The dryer brush has three speed and heat options as well as it’s said to create 30% off less frizz.

Another hair care gift set that you will want to get your hands on this holiday season is the Olapex Set. This gift set is priced at $60 and offers four full-size products. Inside the set you will find Bond Maintenance Conditioner, Hair Perfector Bond, Bond Maintenance Shampoo, as well as Bonding Oil. This hair care set was designed to repair, hydrate, and make your hair shine. It’s priced at $60 and has nearly 6,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers.

Amazon Top Selling Fragrance

Fragrances is always a great gifting option for the holiday season. For men, one of the most popular cologne options from the gift guide is the Azzaro Wanted By Night Cologne with pricing from $38. The fragrance was made to be long lasting and features notes of cinnamon, yellow mandarin, red cedar, and tobacco accord. Plus, it features over five options for gifting.

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Fashion Holiday Gift Guide that’s live with top brands including Carhartt, adidas, and more.

