Belkin’s new 14-Port USB-C Docking Station takes Chrome OS to the next level

Following the launch of several USB-C charging accessories one month ago, Belkin has announced a new docking station that’s made specifically with Chromebooks in mind. The new Belkin 14-Port USB-C Docking Station turns a single USB-C port into 13 various connection types. Even better, it supports up to two 4K monitors at 60Hz and three 1080p displays at 60Hz using various HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Other I/O includes dual USB-C, five USB-A, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio port. Continue reading to learn more.

The latest from Belkin is ready to overhaul any Chromebook setup with a plethora of I/O to satisfy just about any workflow. Not only will it turn a single USB-C port into 13 various inputs, users will also benefit from 65-watt passthrough charging capabilities that will keep the host device fully topped off and ready to go mobile at any time.

Another perk offered by the Belkin 14-Port USB-C Docking Station is its ability to receive “automatic firmware updates through Chrome OS.” This benefit exemplifies how Chrome OS tries to keep laborious and mundane tasks off the mind of users and let devices take care of themselves.

When it comes to specifics, the new Belkin 14-Port USB-C Docking Station connects to a Chromebook using a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port. After that users will gain 3.5mm audio in/out, three USB-A 3.1 Gen 2, two USB-A 2.0, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, Gigabit Ethernet, two DisplayPort 1.4, and dual HDMI 2.0.

Pricing and availability

The new Belkin 14-Port USB-C Docking Station has a sticker price of $189.99. While it’s officially slated to launch in December, Belkin has yet to allow pre-orders. You’ll instead need to sign up for notifications on the company’s website. Once it does arrive, we expect an Amazon listing to show up, just like Belkin’s other hubs.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Chromebooks offering a more simplistic operating system when compared with Windows and macOS, there’s a lot to like. Very reasonable price tags are yet another reason to consider the platform and with all of the savings, shoppers should be able to scoop up all sorts of peripherals and perhaps even a Belkin 14-Port USB-C Docking Station to streamline it all.

With a total of 14 ports in tow, this is easily one of the most-powerful Chromebook Certified hubs yet. Not only does it pave the way for hooking up several displays, you’ll also be able to benefit from a wired internet connection and a multitude of additional USB ports.

