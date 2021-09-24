Latest Belkin USB-C accessories include a flat-to-wall GaN charger, dual 20W adapter, more

One month after it released a new MagSafe iPhone 12 car mount, Belkin has unleashed a fresh batch of iPhone- and iPad-focused accessories. Three Belkin USB-C offerings are now up for grabs, two coming in the form of GaN chargers alongside a Rockstar 3.5mm Audio adapter for Type-C devices like iPad Pro. Since GaN power adapters are very popular these days, it’s not too surprising that these new Belkin USB-C offerings try to set themselves apart with either multiple ports or a flat-to-wall design. Continue reading to learn more.

Three new Belkin USB-C accessories range from GaN chargers to a Type-C Rockstar Audio adapter

Out of all the new Belkin USB-C accessories out today, a flat-to-wall GaN charger easily tops our list as the most intriguing. It passes 30W of power through a single USB-C port, making it a viable options for refueling iPhones, iPads, and even an M1-powered MacBook Air. This unit is available for pre-order now and is accompanied by a $29.99 price tag. It is slated to launch on September 30.

With new MagSafe chargers popping up left and right, the demand for a 20W power sources continues to grow. The new Belkin 40W USB-C PD Wall Charger passes the test with flying colors, offering not one but two 20W outputs. Power is evenly distributed at all times, without an ability to direct all 40W to a single port, unlike some of the other options on the market. Pricing is also locked at $29.99 with pre-orders going out as soon as September 30.

The last Belkin USB-C accessory on today’s list of releases is a new Rockstar 3.5 Audio adapter. Unlike the Lightning-equipped unit that preceded it, this offering is made with USB-C devices in mind. Plugging it into a Type-C port will not only reproduce USB-C connectivity with 60W passthrough charging support, but also a 3.5mm output. Like the other options above, this unit is now available for pre-order and will launch on September 30. It’s priced at $39.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there are many accessories on the market that can compete with each one of Belkin’s new releases, brand recognition and a good reputation could make these the preferred option for many. Pricing may be a bit higher than others, but the difference may be close enough for some to justify it for some peace of mind. Unsurprisingly, each accessory is accompanied by a clean look that will pair nicely with Apple-branded gear.

