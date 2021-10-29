Save up to $540 on Synology NAS and WD Red storage bundles starting at $380

The ongoing chip shortage has made the past year or so one of the more inopportune times to get started with always on storage. B&H is making things a bit more affordable today by taking up to $540 off a selection of Synology NAS and WD hard drive bundles starting at $380 shipped. Our top pick is the Synology DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS with five 4TB WD Red Plus drives at $1,174.94. Down from the combined $1,300 value, you’re looking at the best price of the year on the package and the first notable discount we’ve seen on the NAS in any capacity since the holiday season last year.

As one of the latest and greatest offerings from Synology, its DS1520+ NAS delivers five hard drive bays with support for up to 80TB of storage. You’ll also find a pair of built-in M.2 slots for setting up an SSD cache as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports that enable up to 451MB/s transfer speeds. Throw in the bundled 20TB worth of hard drives, and you’ll be ready to go out of the box. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Synology NAS and WD storage bundles:

If you’re not all that familar with NAS overall or always-on storage as a basis, go check out all of the insight in our World Backup Day coverage from earlier in the year. Breaking down a few different models in the Synology stable, we offer some additional details on many of the NAS on sale today to help you decide which model is right for you.

Synology DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS features:

Synology DiskStation DS1520+ is an ideal network-attached storage solution, suitable for small office and IT enthusiasts. Two built-in M.2 SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance. With scalable storage design, DS1520+ lets you start small and expand storage capacity with the Synology DX517 as your data grows.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!