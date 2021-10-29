Upgrade the home office with Canon’s AirPrint-enabled AiO printer at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Canon TS6420 All-In-One Wireless Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, which is what you’ll pay at other retailers like B&H, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and a match of the best price this year. With AirPrint being one of the most notable features on this Canon AiO, you’re looking at the ability to send documents, photos, and more from an iPhone and really any other Apple device. Otherwise, this printer features a 1.44-inch OLED display alongside an integrated copier for finally upgrading the home office. Head below for more.

For under $100, your choices are pretty limited in the AirPrint-enabled printer scene. This option from HP right now will only set you back $90 if you don’t mind waiting a week or so for delivery, and also works with Alexa. Otherwise, it’s not quite as premium of a printer. But for $10 less, something a bit more basic may very well get the job done.

Speaking of upgrades for the home office, if you have another year of working from home ahead it’s a smart call to grab JLab’s Talk USB-C Mic. Currently on sale, this offering works with both Mac and PC to deliver 96kHz recording at under $50. Whether it’s just for more crisp audio in Zoom calls or actual recording, this is low-cost way to make it happen.

Canon TS6420 AiO Printer features:

Offered here in black, the PIXMA TS6420 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer from Canon is a stylish and compact printer designed for your busy lifestyle. Easy to set up and simple to use, the printer features a bright 1.44″ OLED display, which makes for clear and easy-to-read messages. Smartly designed for both wired and wireless functionality, the TS6420 lets you print from your smartphone or tablet quickly and easily using Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, and the Canon PRINT App. Front and rear paper feeding allow you to load up to 200 sheets at a time, and versatile paper supports enables simultaneous loading of both plain and photo papers.

