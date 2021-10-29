Save $10 on a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags with UWB precision finding at $89

Daily Steals is currently offering a 4-pack of Apple’s new AirTags for $89 shipped when code ADSATAG has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the all-time low at $10 off. This also drops each of them down to $22.

Having just launched back at the start of summer, Apple’s first step into the item finding market delivered plenty of notable features thanks to the U1 chip. Alongside the headliner of precision finding backed by an AR interface, AirTag will easily pair with your iPhone 13 and more in order to help you locate keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you want to keep tabs on. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. The value won’t be as good as the lead deal, but you’ll be making out for a lower price tag. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Speaking of, earlier this week we saw a notable discount go live on elago’s new W7 iPod shuffle AirTag Case. Marking the very first price cut, the retro-themed release is now on sale for $11.50. That’s of course alongside everything else in our Apple guide this week, too.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

