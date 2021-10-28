elago’s new W7 iPod shuffle AirTag Case sees first discount to $11.50

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the very first discount on its new W7 iPod shuffle-inspired AirTag Case. Right now when clipping the on-page coupon, the price will drop to $11.69, delivering the best price to date on the recent release. Having launched earlier this month with a $13 price tag, elago’s latest release arrives to protect your AirTag with a unique look reminiscent of a now old school Apple product. Inspired by the iPod shuttle, this silicone case will not only provide some extra protection against damage, but a built-in ring allows you to affix the item finder to keys, backpacks, and more. Head below for more.

If Belkin’s more affordable twist-and-lock AirTag cases that are currently on sale won’t cut it, be sure to go hit up all of the our other top picks right here. With everything from more premium solutions from Nomad and Apple to lower-cost alternatives and more, our roundup of the best AirTag cases out there is worth a look.

Though if you’re more interested in keeping those shiny new AirPods 3 protected (currently on sale right here), we’re tracking some discounts on elago’s all-new silicone AirPods 3 cases. Seeing 20% price cuts, you can now bring home the recent releases starting at $7.

elago W7 iPod shuffle AirTag Case features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with airtags! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the W7 case, which holds your tracking device securely while protecting it from everyday use and drops! Unlike other cases that are boring, doesn’t hold the tracker well, and doesn’t protect well, the W7 case was created to give you a sense of nostalgia with design that is a blast from the past – all while providing a perfect fit and excellent protection from daily use!

