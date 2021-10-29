elago unveils new SNES controller-style W5 AirTag Keychain Case with launch discount

Today we are taking a look at the new gaming controller-style elago W5 AirTag Keychain Case. The folks over at elago are no strangers to gaming, and pop culture-inspired tech accessories have already dropped Game Boy designs and these retro-style AirPods 3 cases. The new elago W5 AirTag Keychain Case continues that trend in the form of an old-school SNES controller-like design reminiscent of the multi-color Japanese and European editions of Nintendo’s iconic home console. Head below for more details on the new elago W5 AirTag Keychain Case and a solid launch discount.

New elago W5 AirTag Keychain Case

The elago W5 AirTag Keychain Case is not just for show. This is a proper AirTag case designed to protect your Apple item tracker and securely hold it in place. The non-toxic, silicone build doubles as a keychain and provides a special pocket for your AirTag and a solid carabiner clip so you can affix it to your EDC or whatever else you want to keep track of.

ELAGO IS PAVING THE WAY FOR new accessories compatible with AirTags! One of the first designs to be CREATED FROM SCRATCH is the W5 Case, which holds your tracking device SECURELY while PROTECTING it from everyday use and drops!

The actual AirTag slot features a raised slip to protect against scratches and the like alongside an internal air cushion for shock and drop protection. The miniature keychain AirTag holder measures just 75mm long by 11mm high, so it shouldn’t be all that bulky hanging off your keys and in your pocket.

But best of all, this adorable little gaming controller-style elago W5 AirTag Keychain Case is now seeing a notable launch price drop at Amazon. Still listed at $13 directly from elago, you’ll find a nice 10% coupon on Amazon knocking the price down to $11.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

9to5Toys’ Take

The elago W5 AirTag Keychain Case easily stands out from the crowd of basic silicone options for obvious reasons. The colorful, quirky SNES-style design certainly isn’t for everyone, but it is a conversation-starting, standout option for the rest of us. Just make sure you also browse through the new retro Mac and Game Boy AirPods 3 cases if you’re picking up Apple’s latest earbuds as well.

