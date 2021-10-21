elago refreshes popular cases for Apple’s new AirPods 3: Retro Mac, Game Boy, more [Deal]

After seeing the all-new AirPods 3 debut earlier in the week, popular accessory make elago is now debuting a collection of new cases to pair with Apple’s latest. Ranging from retro covers inspired by classic Macs and Game Boys to other fun stylings and rugged offerings, all of the just-released cases are seeing launch discounts. Head below for a closer look at all the new elago AirPods 3 cases.

elago debuts new collection of AirPods 3 cases

elago has long been one of our favorite case manufacturers here at 9to5Toys, and the brand is now continuing that trend by rolling out a collection of all-new cases for Apple’s just-announced AirPods 3. While the actual styles are all the same as we’ve seen in the past, each one has been updated to be compatible with the latest true wireless earbuds.

An easy highlight to kick things off has to be the AW3 case, which arrives to bring retro Mac stylings to your AirPods 3. The cover is comprised of a soft silicone material and features a beige colorway shaped like the classic Macintosh. There’s even the iconic Hello sketched into the front alongside the floppy disc drive.

And as you’ll find with all of the other elago AirPods 3 cases, this one keeps the charging light indicator visible and provides a cutout on the bottom for plugging in a Lightning cable. They’re all Qi charger compatible, too. Pricing for the elago AW3 Case is set at $12.99.

Here are all of the other themed cases:

AW5 Game Boy Case: $13

Ice Cream Case: $13

Peach Case: $12

Rugged elago AirPods 3 cases help fend off wear and tear

Over on the more rugged side of the elago AirPods 3 case collection, the brand is also rolling out several new ways to bring some extra protection into the mix. While the themed cases are quite novel in their designs, elago also has a pair of bulkier covers that add carabiners and provide additional drop protection.

Armor Case: $12

Solid Armor Case: $10

New silicone cases offer streamlined protection

And lastly for those who just want to mix up the usual white stylings of Apple’s charging case, elago also has some more simplistic colors that come in various colors. These won’t provide as much protection, but should help defend against scrapes and other damage.

All of the new elago AirPods 3 cases are now available from Amazon. Even better, each of them are also seeing launch discounts right now when you clip the on-page coupon on the listing. These are already some of the more affordable cases out there, and being able to take advantage of introductory pricing makes them even more compelling.

