Family board/card games from $8: PAC-MAN, Animal Crossing, Monopoly, more

We have now spotted some solid offers on select board and card games starting from $8. Amazon is now offering PAC-MAN The Card Game for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 or so, this is a solid 20% price drop and the second lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Only once have we seen it go for less there and that was a brief $7 offer months ago. An affordable to way to spice up game night, this one is good for one to eight players and features three game variations to keep things interesting. Players gobble up “fruit and PAC-dot cards for points” while avoiding “Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde at all costs as they try to knock you out of the game.” Head below for more board and card game deals.

Once you’ve secured some new titles for game night, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s console game roundup for more family fun. We are now tracking a solid day-1 price drop on the new Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch. This is the latest entry in the Mario Party series and makes for a great at-home family and friends game night title. You can check that deal out along with the rest of this weekend’s most notable PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox game deals right here.

108 cards (across 2 decks). Gobble up YFruit and PAC-dot cards for points and avoid ghosts Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde at all costs as they try to knock you out of the game.

With three game modes, players can get to know the game in Beginner Mode, level up for a greater challenge, or combine both decks in Bonus Mode to create an experience for up to eight players.

