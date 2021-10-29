Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $49, Metroid Dread $50, Deathloop, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s new Mario Party Superstars releases today and we have some solid price drops. Daily Steals is now offering copies for $48.99 shipped using code ADSMARIO at checkout. Currently $57 at Amazon, the next best price we can find for folks looking to pick a copy up today is $50.62 shipped via eBay Daily Deals. We got another good look at the new Mario Party Superstars in the latest Nintendo Direct including the classic Nintendo 64-era boards and more. You’re looking at over 100 mini games to enjoy with your friends and family either locally or online. Then head below for more including Metroid Dread, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Spelunky 2, New Pokemon Snap, WarioWare, Deathloop, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo Halloween eShop sale from $5.50
- PlayStation State of Play upcoming PS4 and PS5 games
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Metroid Dread $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- The Mummy Demastered eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- New Pokemon Snap $44 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $45 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Streets Of Rage 4 PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Shenmue III Digital Deluxe PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Warner Bros Switch sale $20 (Reg. up to $30)
- LEGO games, Mortal Kombat, more
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or $30 on PSN
- MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle PSN FREE
- Resident Evil Origins Collection Switch $23 (Reg. $30)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Hitman 3 on Xbox for $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two physical $25 (Reg. $40)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Unravel Two eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $80)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Outriders Day One Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles
HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch
PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!